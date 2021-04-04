Rain possible by mid-week as temperatures become more seasonal for the weekend

After a couple of beautiful days that beckoned people to get outside, some more seasonal temperatures and some possible showers return to the forecast for the week.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that a low pressure system will be coming through Monday evening and will sit over the Quad-City region for a few days.

“Mainly we’re looking at Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for rain, but the best chances are on Wednesday,” Gunkel said.

The rain likely will be scattered, and some areas could see up to a half-inch. But it does not appear that there will be widespread, heavy precipitation, he added.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower 70s through Wednesday before more seasonal temps return with highs Thursday through Sunday in the low to middle 60s.

For Monday, the forecast calls for a high of 77 degrees under partly sunny skies. It will be windy, with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain with a high near 74. Tuesday night the chances of rain increase to 40 percent.