Rain with scattered thunderstorms will be seen today across much of the Quad-City area, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorm chances are highest across central Illinois and Missouri. Some of these storms may become severe, with strong winds the primary threat.

All precipitation will end from west to east late this evening.

Humid conditions will return this weekend, with afternoon heat index readings over 100 degrees likely.

