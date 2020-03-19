Recovery grants available to Quad-City nonprofits

The Quad Cities Community Foundation and United Way of the Quad Cities have raised $435,000 in the past week that it will make available to nonprofits, schools and units of government impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
The money in the Disaster Recovery Fund will specifically support those entities' efforts to "flatten the curve" of the virus. The money is to address the financial impact of following the virus recommendations.
Examples might be a nonprofit whose major fundraiser was canceled, reducing income; a homeless services organization that must find an extra location to house clients who are sick; or a senior services organization that cannot serve its clients in congregate meal settings and needs to be able to deliver food.
An entity that needs to purchase technology to continue its operation, allowing its employees to work remotely or shift to delivering services remotely via phone or video conference, also would be eligible.
The initial donations came from big donors — United Way of the Quad-Cities, which contributed $175,000; the foundation, which put in $100,000; the Regional Development Authority that contributed $100,000, as well as Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Northwest Bank & Trust and Russell Construction. In addition, United Way board chair Linda Bowers pledged a $50,000 match.
United Way also advanced one month's allocation to each of its 36 partner agencies, and it sent surveys to all of them to help prioritize immediate needs and to plan for long-term recovery.
Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the community foundation, expects the amount raised to change daily, even hourly, as more individuals make contributions. And she made a plea for the community — individuals, businesses and foundations — to do just that.
"I hope people continue to give," she said. "We need a lot more than $400,000. This isn't just this week. This is long-term. I think everything has changed. We're going to remember this. This is an unprecedented time.
"We're all being impacted. There is not one person in the Quad-Cities that is not being impacted. We're all in this together. I want to inspire and give hope. Giving (financially) is one of the things people can do."
She also noted that within 30 minutes of the news release being posted online Thursday morning, the foundation received three completed applications and six drafts for help.
There is no deadline for submissions; the foundation will judge and fill requests as they come in. "We want to get the money out there," Ristau said. "We don't want to sit on it."
The foundation asks applicants to make requests for what is needed over the next eight weeks from the date of their application.
Evaluation criteria will include an applicant's reach (it serves a large population, or it serves an intensive or specialized service to a small population) and that the money will fill a gap not able to be filled by other resources.
As for the amount that will be granted, "in this unprecedented situation, we must all be flexible to respond as needed within the resources we have to offer," the foundation's news release said. "We will set no maximum grant amount."
Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, although individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants. "Units of government" means entities such as libraries or senior centers, not cities or counties, she said. And all entities must be located in, or significantly serving, Rock Island and Scott counties.
Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way, noted that her agency is "in a unique position to act as a unifier in a time of crisis.”
"With 36 local United Way funded partners, our network is playing key roles in all areas of the COVID-19 response. These are the boots on the ground who are making a daily difference in the lives of people throughout this region. We are determined to support them in all ways possible so they can focus on this important work.”