Red Wagon Day Care Center, 2201 7th Ave., Moline, will have an open house to celebrate its 50th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
People who attended the center when they were younger, their parents and former staff members are invited to attend and share their memories.
