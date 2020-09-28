Relocated 'bridge mussels' near I-74 bridge construction site are faring well

The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during construction of the I-74 bridge appear to be faring well.
Monitoring of the relocated mussels, including three federally endangered species, "indicate that individuals are doing fine and there is no abnormal mortality from the relocation," said Kristen Lundh, of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
"We haven’t been able to monitor the impacted mussel beds within the construction zone, yet, as the construction is ongoing."
Keeping track of the mussels can be tricky for two reasons: Divers must make the observations, and survey conditions in the Mississippi River are difficult.
"Once divers descend to the river bottom, they are essentially 'black-water diving,' meaning the visibility is very low ... so they survey by feel, reaching out with their hands and feeling for mussels and collecting them in bags," Lundh wrote in a recent email. "Once they have collected them, they take the bags to the surface and another group of people sort the mussels, identify them by species, take measurements, and collect data for the survey."
They can tell which mussels came from the I-74 bridge project, because of identifiers that were etched into their shells. After they are surveyed, divers return them to their mussel beds, which are a short distance from where they first were discovered.
"Any given river likely has varying substrates, water depths, and flow velocities, especially large rivers like the Mississippi," Lundh wrote. "Mussel colonies or beds can form only where you have just the right combination of water depth, substrate, and flow in an area.
"Mussels need to colonize in one area close enough to each other so that they can breed successfully. These areas also need to be suitable habitat for their fish hosts to complete the mussel life cycle. This is why mussels can only be relocated to certain places, mussel beds we identify outside of the action area."
Since the new bridge is the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportations' project, the agencies worked with Fish & Wildlife on the 2016 mining and relocation.
"The mussels are being moved as a requirement of the Federal Endangered Species Act, which prohibits the harm, harassment, or taking of a federally listed species," Iowa DOT announced at the time. "Three federally endangered mussels have been identified and will be included in the relocation — Spectaclecase, Sheepnose, and Higgins Eye Pearlymussel."
Two years prior to the relocation, a survey was conducted to identify concentrations of mussels and which ones are endangered.
"We used the average densities (numbers within a certain area), calculated from the surveys to estimate how many individual mussels may be located within the action area for the bridge," Lundh said. " For example, if you calculate a density of 25 mussels per square meter and your action area is 100 meters, you would estimate a total of 2,500 mussels."
The team initially estimated nearly 300,000 mussels would have to be relocated from eight piers of the existing bridge on either side of the river. In the end, they relocated 140,694.
The long-term status of the overall effort will not be known for at least a couple of years, she said.
"The project itself is ongoing, and we won’t know the total number of impacted mussels until the bridge is complete, including the demolition of the old bridge, and all follow-up surveys are conducted," she said. "There are ongoing studies being conducted as part of the project and each of the monitoring efforts is on a separate schedule."
Already resurveyed twice, the mussels will be tracked again in 2023 and every five years after that until 2031.
