Happy Joe Whitty reads a birthday card from Alex Souhrada, 6, of Bettendorf, on Sept. 10, 2017, during a Birthday Car & Wheel Show at the Happy Joe's Pizza parlor in Eldridge. The event celebrated Whitty's 80th birthday.
Founder Happy Joe Whitty laughs while telling stories about his experiences founding the pizza chain in 2017.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Quad-City Times
Happy Joe Whitty smiles as he reads a birthday card during his 80th birthday party.
Quad-City Times File Photo
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, greets kids during the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Christmas Party in 2013.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Happy Joe Whitty
Joe Whitty, founder of the chain of pizza and ice cream parlors that bear his name.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Happy Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's Pizza, is presented a cake for his 80th birthday.
