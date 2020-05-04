Report paints bleak picture of Iowa economy

But only two of the eight components were positive for March — the number of building permits and a measure of the yields of federal Treasury bonds.

Moreover, when looking at longer-term measures, the report found alarming evidence of a coming economic contraction. That concern is triggered when two factors are found in the same six-month period — that the index drops by 2% or more and that the majority of the components decline.

The latest report shows that both are occurring. State revenue analysts said the changes strongly suggest the Iowa economy will weaken through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 — which the state is in now — and the first quarter fiscal 2021 beginning July 1.

One of the positive measures was the number of March residential building permits. But while they were 58.7% above March 2019 (979 vs. 617), they were 4.6%t below the historical average for March from 1998 to 2019.

Unemployment claims and performance of Iowa stocks, among other components, painted a bleaker picture.

Iowa non-farm employment dropped in March for the fourth month in a row. The report suggests that employment will continue to weaken over the next three to six months.