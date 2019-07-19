Work began this week to remove the first of 38 historic stained glass windows from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, as part of an estimated $769,000 project to restore them.
The first of the three-phase project will be to remove, restore and replace the two largest windows, the Resurrection window behind the choir loft and the Last Supper window behind the altar, the Rev. Mark DeSutter, pastor of the church at 1307 17th Ave., said.
In addition to being the largest, the windows will be the most difficult to remove, requiring the use of a lift inside the church, he said.
The next two phases will encompass the removal, restoration and replacement of the remaining windows in roughly equal numbers so that the church can pay for them as pledges come in, DeSutter said.
The work is being done by Bovard Studio, Fairfield, Iowa.
The goal with the first two windows is to have them back and in place by Oct. 20, the 100th anniversary of the laying of the church's cornerstone in 1919.
To celebrate, the church will re-enact the cornerstone ceremony of 100 years ago that included an appearance by Cardinal Désiré-Joseph Mercier (1851-1926), of Belgium. He was a church leader who had become a symbol of Belgian resistance during the German occupation of 1914-18, DeSutter said.
In 1919, Moline was heavily populated by Belgian immigrants, and many still had strong ties with their home country where Merciere was lauded as a hero. His appearance was greeted with excitement and enthusiasm.
And because his appearance was within a year of the end of the Great War (World War I), it was as much a civic event as a religious one, DeSutter said. "It was a huge event," he said, adding that it was attended by military personnel from the Rock Island Arsenal and many civic leaders.
DeSutter is pretty sure that among those in the crowd was Dwight Eisenhower, who 25 years later would become the Supreme Allied Commander of Allied Forces in World War II, in charge of the D-Day invasion of France.
Church members have dug up photos from the time that show a man who looks very much like Eisenhower "with hair," DeSutter said. In checking with historians at Rock Island Arsenal, church members learned that Eisenhower was at the installation for a two-week period that October, researching ways to move troops.
And that isn't the only interesting historical fact they are highlighting. It also turns out that the church was designed by Zachary Taylor Davis (1869-1946), a Chicago architect who also designed Wrigley Field (1914), home of the Chicago Cubs, and Old Comiskey Park (1910), former home of the Chicago White Sox, DeSutter said.
Other credits include a Chicago high school and seminary and the Kankakee (Illinois) County Courthouse.
