Two Catholic parishes in Moline have launched a $5 million capital campaign to pay for repairs.

Meanwhile, worship proceeds

Workers from Bovard Studio, Fairfield, Iowa, hope to remove the bottom three-fourths of the Resurrection window behind the choir loft by the end of the week, the Rev. Mark DeSutter, Sacred Heart pastor, said.

Workers will return the last week in July for what is expected to be a five-week effort to finish with the Resurrection window and to also remove the Last Supper window behind the altar.

Both windows have protective clear glass behind them, so the church will not be open to the outside.

Meantime, Sunday Masses will be celebrated as scheduled, although there may be tarps over some of the pews and other areas. Daily Mass has been moved to the parish's Lee Center and weekday funerals will be at another church, likely Christ the King, DeSutter said.