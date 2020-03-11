REVIEW: 'Emma.' maintains sensibility of Jane Austen novel

Are you paying attention, Hollywood?
Two of the most popular, enchanting films of the past few months are based on beloved classic novels.
They are not CGI-fests, nor do they contain graphic violence or sexuality. “Little Women,” which opened to rave reviews late last year, and “Emma.,” with its oddball punctuation in the title, are rated PG, which means, although they both have a certain edge, they are far gentler than their “PG-13”- and “R”-rated counterparts.
“Emma.,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) as the spoiled, manipulative Emma Woodhouse, is set in 1800s England. It is a comedy of manners, relationships and society.
Remember “Clueless” from 1995? That’s a modern retelling of “Emma,” the Jane Austen book first published in 1815.
This version begins with Emma in a greenhouse, where she selects flowers for a bouquet. It’s a gift for her governess and dearest companion, Miss Taylor (Gemma Whelan), who is about to marry Mr. Weston (Rupert Graves).
The novel describes Emma as having lived “nearly 21 years in the world with very little to distress or vex her.”
Emma lives with her cranky father (the wonderful Bill Nighy,) who is forever feeling a life-threatening draft somewhere.
Emma is a match-maker, and has her own reasons for partnering the people she does.
Her best friend Harriet Smith (Mia Goth, “Suspiria”) lives for Emma’s approval. She is not as wily or worldly as Emma, and so asks Emma for guidance when it comes to matters of the heart.
George Knightley (Johnny Flynn, television’s “Les Miserables”) is a childhood friend of Emma’s who is a fixture in the Woodhouse home. He knows what a meddler Emma is, and continues to put her in place while she controls, or tries to control, everyone around her.
For those who love the novel, the previous film versions and “Downton Abbey,” this is sure to be a delight. The intricate costumes, the beautiful sets and the cinematography are wonderful to behold.
The music is part of the joy of this film, with a score by Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer. English folk songs are part of tunes, too, and I immediately recognized the voice of Maddy Prior, known for the English folk-rock band Steeleye Span.
The movie is always likeable, with great wit and memorable characters (my favorite is the annoying Miss Bates, played so beautifully by Miranda Hart, “Spy,” hers might be the first Oscar contender performance of the year.
The movie sold out at least once over the weekend. I’d love to see more films, rated PG, for adults who appreciate sense and sensibility.