Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight coronavirus

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered new, stricter mitigation standards for parts of Northeast Iowa, including Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that has pushed the region further to the worst end of a state scale of health metrics.

The governor said new outbreaks at a meatpacking plant in Waterloo and a long-term care facility in Linn County had caused her to step up efforts to prevent social gatherings with limited exceptions and to require social distancing of 6 feet. The restrictions were to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Reynolds again encouraged employers to let employees work at home when possible.

Northeast Iowa worsened its overall score on a 12-point state scale to 10. A state matrix says that when a region reaches a 10 that a 14-day shelter-at-home order would be considered.

But the governor did not use that term to describe the new limits.

Reynolds said an additional seven Iowans had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 60. Nearly half of those deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities where at least nine outbreaks have occurred.