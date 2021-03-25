Reynolds, Pate blast U.S. House review of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District challenge

Miller-Meeks' attorney, Alan Ostergren, broadly denied Hart's claims and said the burden was on Hart to prove that a state-certified election should be overturned.

Hart argues that 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted because of errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.

Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in state court before asking Congress to resolve the issue.

"They chose to bypass an impartial court system and go directly to a partisan process. And that is unconscionable," Reynolds said. "The voters in Iowa have spoken. We've gone through the process. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has won this election. She's been seated by Congress, and it's time to move on."

Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process.

Pate pushed back on the assertion, stating "both my office and the (Iowa) Supreme Court were ready, willing and able to facilitate a fair and thorough contest process."