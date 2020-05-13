Reynolds reopens more Iowa businesses, claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most counties

Reynolds said one of the reasons she felt confident moving forward with her plan is because she said Iowa’s health care system would be able to deal with a sudden surge in new cases.

“That’s why we’ve done it in a very responsible, safe and stable manner,” Reynolds said during her briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why we’re doing it in a phased approach. That’s why we didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip a light switch. We’re being very methodical in the way that we move forward.”

Reynolds’ announcement of more relaxed mitigation requirements was met with criticism from the Iowa Democratic Party and the liberal issue advocacy organization Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

Reynolds defended her order by saying it was based on what she said were encouraging data trends.

“We’re going to continue do what we’ve been doing: we’re going to base it on Iowa data, we’re going to monitor on a daily basis, and we’re going to be responsible in the way that we move forward. I have full confidence in Iowans and I have full confidence in our businesses to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to continue to move forward. We’re going to do it in a safe and responsible manner, and hopefully we’ll continue to see good signs and we can continue to get Iowa back on track.”