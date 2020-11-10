Reynolds requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented Tuesday new emergency mitigations restrictions designed to slow a surge in positive COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm Iowa’s health-care system as hospitalizations rise and forces more schools to switch temporarily to online learning for health and safety reasons.

Under her new public health emergency proclamation, which take effect at midnight and will be in effect for 30 days, masks are required to be worn at indoor gatherings of 25 or more people and at outdoor events of 100 or more participants above the age of 2 years, although she did not impose a statewide mask mandate.

Also, social gatherings or groups going to bars or restaurants are limited to eight people (except for family members which can be more) and all patrons at bars and restaurants have to be seated at tables at all times except for restroom use or other limited reasons.

The governor’s proclamation also restricts attendance at youth athletic events to two spectators per student athlete, and she is recommending that Iowans postpone family gatherings and vacations as the state heads into the Thanksgiving holiday season as ways to bring down the growing number of COVID-19 cases.