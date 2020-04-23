Rick Santorum endorses Bobby Schilling for Congress in Iowa's 2nd District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum has endorsed Bobby Schilling in the Republican primary for Iowa’s second congressional district.

A conservative from Pennsylvania who now works as a CNN political pundit, Santorum served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 until 2007. He won the Iowa caucuses in 2012.

“Bobby isn’t like most politicians. He thinks like us. He talks like us,” said Santorum, who served in Congress for 16 years. "He’s the only person running in this race we can count on to represent working families and working family values — and vote accordingly.”

Santorum also knocked Schilling’s competition. The race’s most noted Republican challenger is Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator from Ottumwa. As of March 31, Miller-Meeks had $397,324 in cash on hand and Schilling had $55,008.

“Unlike his opponent in this race, Bobby doesn’t try to have it both ways on the most important issues,” Santorum said. “He has ALWAYS been an unapologetic defender of the unborn. He has ALWAYS been a believer in America First and Family First. And he has supported President Trump and his agenda from Day One.”