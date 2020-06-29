Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to Davenport fireworks, Rock Island Labor Day parade, Salute to Labor picnic, cancellations

The Rock Island Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s and reported 11 new confirmed cases. Rock Island County has a total of 935 confirmed cases, and six patients are hospitalized.

Rock Island County officials are grappling with an outbreak at East Moline Correctional Facility, where 71 inmates and five employees have been sickened by the virus. The employees have all recovered, only six of the inmates have recovered.

In Illinois, there were 738 new cases on Monday, for a total of 142,461. There have been 6,902 deaths in Illinois.

The increase in COVID-19 infection across the Quad-Cities also prompted the City of Rock Island to announce the cancellation of the annual Labor Day parade. And the Rock Island County Democrats have canceled the 53rd Annual Salute to Labor Chicken Fry Picnic, originally scheduled for Labor Day.

Also Monday, the Rock Island Health Department started a community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Monday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. It is expected to remain available through Friday, July 10. Testing will not be available on Saturday, July 4. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.