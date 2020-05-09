River Action plans 'Ride and Seek' scavenger hunt in June

River Action has announced its “Ride and Seek — Making History,” a riverfront scavenger hunt during June.
The outdoor adventure from June 1-30 will observe social-distancing recommendations and will include a touch-free scavenger hunt for registrants, a news release says. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children.
River Action collaborated with both local health departments and received support to move forward with social distancing practices to ensure that Ride and Seek accommodates the safety of riders and the Quad-Cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Features of the event will be:
• Chalk for leaving positive messages
• 36 Discover History clues on a historic map
• Reflective snap bands provided by Davenport Noon Kiwanis for kids
• Prizes
• Helmets for sale at $10 each
• Ride and Seek T-shirts for sale at $10 each
Packets will be mailed.
Clues include historic facts, people and landmarks. Registrants can choose the day and time of day for rides.
For more information contact Noah Truesdell, ntruesdell@riveraction.org.
