River Action's river conference topics will be online

Because of the pandemic, the annual in-person Upper Mississippi River Conference sponsored by River Action Inc., Davenport, has been canceled, but there is still an opportunity to pick up the latest information on water issues.

Hour-long webinars featuring many of the speakers that would have been at the conference will be available through October and November, featuring live question-and-answer sessions with the speakers.

Registration is $10 per webinar or three for $25. To register, go to riveraction.org.

Continuing Education Certificates will be available following the webinar if selected in registration. A separate link and instructions will be sent to all registered attendees prior to each webinar. Certificates of Attendance will be sent following the webinars.

Here is the schedule:

2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, Larry Weber, Ph.D., IIHR - Hydroscience & Engineering, University of Iowa. The Iowa Watershed Approach: A Vision for a More Resilient Iowa.

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Matthew Fockler, Ph.D., Augustana College, Two Missississippi: A Historical Geographic Exploration along the Upper Mississippi River since the Great Depression