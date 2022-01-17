River Valley Cooperative to acquire Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro

River Valley Cooperative has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD, the two companies announced.

River Valley Cooperative, headquartered in Davenport, is expected to complete the acquisition of the Clinton-based company by April 15, according to a news release.

Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro operates two retail locations in Clinton and Maysville and delivers propane and refined fuel products to 3,000 customers throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois, according to the release. It employs approximately 25 full-time employees, who are expected to join River Valley Cooperative and continue serving Eastern Iowa Propane customers.

“The culture and values of River Valley Cooperative are consistent with what my family and Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro have developed over its almost 40-year history, and I am excited to know that our customers will continue to get the same great service their loyalty deserves,” said Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD owner, Brent Seeser in the release.

River Valley Cooperative is a full-service ag cooperative with annual sales of approximately $800 million. It has 36 locations and more than 300 full-time employees.

“We look forward to working alongside Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro employees within the combined organization and continuing our mutual commitment to excellent customer service,” said Tim Burress, River Valley Cooperative CEO. “This partnership, along with our current energy business footprint in the Clinton, Scott, and Whiteside County areas, further enhances our commitment to serving customers in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.”

