It’s going to be wet and cloudy through Thursday, but the clouds will part for four beautiful days starting Friday. Temperatures will reach the lower- to mid-60s during the day under sunny skies.
But the rain that is expected through Thursday night both in the Quad-Cities and to the north of the region is going to slow the fall of the flooded Mississippi River, said meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Barring any severe weather cells that could drop more rain than expected, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is expected to fall to about 19.8 feet Thursday night, and then rise to about 20 feet by Saturday before beginning to slowly fall again early Monday, Gross said.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to drop to 19.6 feet by early Tuesday. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.
The Mississippi River at Muscatine is expected to drop to 21 feet by early Friday and then rise slightly to 21.2 feet for several days before receding again.
Gross said the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., already has figured the rains expected Wednesday and Thursday into the river forecasts for this region.
“While convective storms — thunderstorms — are hard to forecast, the forecasters at the River Center understand how sensitive our rivers are at the moment,” Gross said.
If stronger cells form and drop more rain than expected, the river forecasts can be quickly assessed and changed as necessary, he added.
“This gives us an idea of what can happen,” Gross said.
There is no indication that the rain will raise the Mississippi River back to its previous crest levels, he said.
Tuesday marked the 46th straight day of major flooding — a river level of at least 18 feet — at Lock and Dam 15. The major flooding in the Quad-Cities began March 23.
The previous record was 31 days set in 2001, April 18 through May 18.
City recovery
Davenport city officials will hold a meeting for businesses at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Room of the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St. Representatives from Public Works, the Fire Department and Community Planning and Economic Development to give guidance on property recovery and safely reoccupying their buildings.
The city will host a meeting for residents affected by the flood at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave.
Freight House businesses are beginning to reopen. Front Street’s tap room was reopened Tuesday. Fresh Deli and Antonella’s will reopen Wednesday. The Diner will be open on Saturday.
The Freight House Farmer’s Market will be held in the parking lot of the Scott County Administration building located at 4th Street and Western Avenue.
Also, the temporary flood protection at the foot of the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Centennial Bridge was being removed as of Tuesday night.
