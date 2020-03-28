Rock and Mississippi rivers to go well over flood stage this week

Both the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities are forecast to go well beyond their flood stages this coming week as weekend rains inundated both the Rock and Mississippi river basins

The storms that rolled over a portion of the Quad-City region late Friday into early Saturday dropped upwards of 3 inches of rain, mostly in the Rock River basin, which is causing the Rock River at Moline to rise to 14.5 feet Tuesday, hydrologist Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

“Most of that rain fell in the Rock River basin,” Brooks said. “It just got a lot of water thrown into it.”

While some areas of the Quad-Cities received 2 to 3 inches of rain, other areas received little or no rain.

At Mississippi River Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the rain gauges there indicated that between 10:41 p.m. Friday and 12:12 a.m. Saturday, 2.4 inches of rain fell, with 2.02 inches of that falling within a 30-minute time frame from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m.

Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet. It was at 11.63 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.