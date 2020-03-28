Rock and Mississippi rivers to go well over flood stage this week

Both the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities are forecast to go well beyond their flood stages this coming week as weekend rains inundated both the Rock and Mississippi river basins
The storms that rolled over a portion of the Quad-City region late Friday into early Saturday dropped upwards of 3 inches of rain, mostly in the Rock River basin, which is causing the Rock River at Moline to rise to 14.5 feet Tuesday, hydrologist Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
“Most of that rain fell in the Rock River basin,” Brooks said. “It just got a lot of water thrown into it.”
While some areas of the Quad-Cities received 2 to 3 inches of rain, other areas received little or no rain.
At Mississippi River Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the rain gauges there indicated that between 10:41 p.m. Friday and 12:12 a.m. Saturday, 2.4 inches of rain fell, with 2.02 inches of that falling within a 30-minute time frame from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m.
Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet. It was at 11.63 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Many of Saturday’s storms moved north of the Quad-Cities into northern Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Brooks said. Those storms were sending rainfall on already saturated soil in the Mississippi River Basin that will run off into the Mississippi River.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to climb to 16.8 feet by Wednesday and hold there for several days. Flood stage for the Mississippi at Rock Island is 15 feet.
Sunday’s forecast call for cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of scattered showers before 8 a.m., and then a slight chance of rain between 8 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Terry Simmons said the wind with sustained westerly winds at about 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. A high of 50 degrees is expected.
Sunday night’s forecast calls for dissipating clouds with winds 20-25 mph before midnight. After midnight the winds are expected to drop to 10-15 mph.
Monday is expected to be clear and sunny with a high temperature of 57 degrees and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
