Rock Island Arsenal could receive $10 million for Joint Manufacturing Technology Center

The Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing Technology Center (JMTC) would receive $10 million toward the manufacturing of parts for combat vehicles as part of a massive appropriations bill approved in committee Tuesday and passed to the full House of Representatives for approval.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement in a news release Tuesday, noting the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria also will benefit from millions in funding toward engine and propeller upgrades. Bustos sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, the group responsible for distributing government funds.

"The Rock Island Arsenal and Peoria Air National Guard play key roles in our nation’s defense and possess unique capabilities to support the mission readiness of our service members," Bustos said in a release. "Today’s bill invests in their skills and expertise to ensure our nation's defense technologies are state-of-the-art. I’ll continue to be a strong voice for our men and women in uniform and the world-class workforce behind them that help drive our local economy."