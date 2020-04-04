Rock Island County confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County nearly doubled in a day.

There were 17 newly confirmed cases announced Saturday. Of those, two are hospitalized and the remaining 15 are isolated at home.

There were a total of 25 cases as of Friday. There are now 42 confirmed cases in Rock Island County.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the jump may have been because private labs are working through their backlog of tests. She urged people to continue to stay home and only venture out for essential trips for work, food or supplies.

Scott County had seven new cases confirmed Saturday, for a total of 38 cases.

There have been no fatalities in the Quad-Cities related to the new coronavirus.