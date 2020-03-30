Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day

If the number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County exceeds morgue capacity, the coroner said he can get all the refrigeration trucks he needs within six hours.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said he currently has space for 25 to 35 bodies, mostly by exercising agreements with some of the Illinois Quad-Cities' 15 funeral homes.

"I can handle six, and places like Wheelan and Trimble (funeral homes) can take six to eight," Gustafson said Monday. "Some of the others can take a few here and there.

"Even with the threat we're facing now, I don't think I'm going to need backups from refrigeration trucks. If I do, I can have all I need in six hours."

The current threat for the Illinois death toll is a moving target, Gustafson said, adding that he has heard vastly different predictions.

"I would not be surprised to get 10 COVID deaths a day," he said. "I could end up surprised, though, because we could have more."

Regardless the number, Gustafson said he would anticipate more families than normal would opt for cremation, rather than burial, given the current limitations on permitted attendance at funeral and burial services.

