Rock Island County Fair canceled, Mercer County postponed

The 2020 Rock Island County Fair and Mercer County Fair have been canceled.

The Rock Island County Fair Board voted earlier this month to cancel the fair scheduled for July 14-18, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Nehlsen Communications.

“This decision was made for the health and safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, participants, volunteers, staff and animals," Rock Island County Fair Manager Gin Wray said. “It was not made lightly.

“We are devastated to cancel a family-fun event that has taken place in our community for 150 years but look forward to using this as an opportunity to strengthen our offerings for the 2021 RICO Fair,” Wray said.

Last year marked the official 150th celebration of the Rock Island County Fair.

The Rock Island County Fair is expected to resume in July 2021.

Board members and officers of the Mercer County Agricultural Society said Wednesday that because of the the mandates issued by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on the five-phase restart program, the Mercer County Fair that was to run July 7-11 also has been canceled and will resume in 2021.

