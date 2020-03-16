Rock Island County GOP chairman self-quarantining after trip to Germany

Drue Mielke hopes he got out of Germany in time.
Mielke returned Friday night from what was supposed to be a nine-day trip to Europe, cutting his trip short by two days after hearing about President Trump's travel ban from European countries amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Trump's message was confusing at first, but Mielke wasn't taking any chances.
Mielke, a Coal Valley resident, is Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman and a county board member. He was traveling with three friends on a trip to Germany, Austria, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
"We made up our mind to go to the Munich airport and try to fly out early," Mielke said. "It's a little stressful, but I'm not one to panic. It isn't a warm feeling when you don't know how you're going to get home. I watched the president's speech and saw things were escalating very quickly. The handwriting was on the wall — it was time to come home."
On Thursday, Mielke's last day in Munich, the German Health Ministry reported 366 cases of COVID-19 infection in the state of Bavaria, of which Munich is the capital. On Friday, the number jumped overnight to 558 confirmed cases and one death in Bavaria. As of Monday, the number doubled to 1,067 cases and five deaths in Bavaria from COVID-19.
While in Europe, Mielke said there were no indications anything was wrong.
"I had a great trip, it was wonderful," he said. "There was no indication anything was wrong. We took the "Sound of Music" tour in Salzburg (Austria) and you couldn't tell anything was wrong. If you didn't watch the news, you couldn't tell anything was going on."
Arriving at Munich International Airport on Friday, which is one of the world's busiest airports, Mielke noticed how empty it was and saw a few people wearing masks. Absent were the lines at check-in counters and people waiting to board flights.
"There were no visible signs anywhere in the airport," he said. "You would never know there is anything going on. You would think there would be warnings in the common areas."
When Mielke landed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Friday evening, he and his companions sailed through customs, avoiding the chaos and long lines that would begin the following day when coronavirus screenings were implemented at O'Hare for international travelers.
"The customs line was maybe two minutes long," he said. "No screening, no questions asked — just the regular customs questions of, 'Are you bringing in any food?' Nothing about 'Are you bringing in any coronavirus into the country?' They knew where we'd been. That bothers me because there were at least 150 people on that flight. It was 150 people who dispersed and were gone."
Mielke and his three traveling companions had already decided they would follow CDC guidelines of those returning from Schengen countries to self-quarantine for 14 days.
By Saturday morning, Mielke wasn't feeling very well. He was congested and had a slight fever, but didn't worry too much since he also has asthma. On Monday he decided to get checked out at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, where he was given a strep throat screening and a chest X-ray. He was diagnosed with Influenza A.
"It explains the symptoms I've been having," he said. "They said they will not test me for corona because I have Influenza A."
Mielke said the diagnosis also does not rule out coronavirus, and he must still self-quarantine for another 12 days. In the meantime, he is working from home.
"I could either take unemployment, or I could work from home four hours a day and use four hours of vacation for the rest of the day," he said. "I put a pantry in two years ago and it's filled. I have a good two months of food and supplies; I've got about 20 cans of Ravioli.
"I'm doing this for public duty," he said. "I'm trying to be prudent and do the right thing. The rules are changing every day. What is going to be the next shoe to drop with this virus? These are harrowing times."