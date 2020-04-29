Rock Island County has two times COVID cases as Scott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are so many factors that contribute to the reported number of cases in any community that it is difficult to be specific.

Ed Rivers

There have been reports that 80% or more of cases of CoViD-19 are mild, not requiring treatment, unreported, and/or asymptomatic. We know from our most recent Community Health Assessments that residents of Rock Island County have been found to have slightly higher rates of some chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease. This may be one of the factors that plays into a difference in the reported number of cases. Someone with underlying health conditions may be at risk for more serious symptoms due to COVID-19, may be more likely to seek medical care, and therefore more likely to be tested than someone who has mild symptoms and can recover on their own at home.

We also know that both counties follow requirements and recommendations set by the respective states and that this may create some differences. We continue to work with Rock Island County to ensure that we are as coordinated as possible in our response to COVID-19 in our community. While we are separated by a river and state lines, we really are one community in the Quad Cities.

Regarding testing, as of the 11:00 AM posting today, there have been 2211 people tested in Scott County, with 218 positive results. That’s about 10% positive. The most recent aggregate statistics from the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Health indicate that in Iowa approximately 1 in 79 persons has been tested: in Scott County, 1:77. In Illinois that number is approximately 1:56. I don’t have the Rock Island County number, since the IL website lists tests by ZIP code, but you can tabulate them and calculate it by going to https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. The Iowa site is https://coronavirus.iowa.gov . You can find a wealth of statistics, some at the county level, at both sites.

