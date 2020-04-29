Rock Island County has two times COVID cases than Scott

It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.
Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.
I started asking early in the week: Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? I even asked specifically about the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin.
The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.
But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population.
The heads of the two county health departments had another explanation: People in Rock Island County are poorer. Poverty is exceedingly hard on health, and today's brand of coronavirus has emphasized the elevated risks for those with fewer resources and, at times, comorbidities.
But the poverty rate in RICO is only about 2% higher than in Scott County. Could that, along with the subtly higher number of tests, be enough to get us to a near doubling of COVID cases from county to county?
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the secret was revealed: Tyson does have an outbreak. Nearly 100 people at the plant have been infected and at least two have died.
We have accepted that patient-privacy protections limit the information we've been getting from the two health departments. Individuals' health is their business.
But this isn't a personal-protection issue. This is a public-protection issue.
During the daily COVID briefing with the two county health departments Wednesday, I asked Dr. Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department, for his opinion on the disparity in infection numbers.
That was when, for the first time, someone besides me brought up Tyson. Katz replied that, if we knew the number of people who work at the plant from Scott and RICO, we might have a better answer about the disparity in the infection rate.
It was then that RICO Health Department's Nita Ludwig came clean about the Tyson outbreak, finally.
To be clear: Ludwig is not to blame here. She was looking out for us by disclosing what she did. When IDPH relented Wednesday that decisions on releasing previously protected information was a decision to be made at the county level, Ludwig properly elected to act in the interest of public safety.
Hallelujah. Let the good light shine. But only sort of.
As much as this pandemic and its financial, emotional and political tentacles have burdened us all, the troubles at Tyson should remind us not only to count our blessings but to appreciate that many around us can't.
"The vast majority of the 2,700 workers at the Tyson plant are immigrants and refugees," Ludwig said Thursday. "These families tend to be larger and live in more-crowded housing.
"The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, and people who work, commute and live within close proximity to others are at greater risk of being infected."
In fact, prior to the pandemic, MetroLink was supplying five buses to make the daily and nightly commutes to Tyson for about 170 riders in the immediate Quad-Cities.
We're told officials at the plant are making headway in providing extra protections for their vulnerable workforce. The United Food and Commercial Workers union, UFCW, is asking for more protections, including N95 masks and testing for everyone.
As essential workers, the people who process our livestock and make it presentable for consumption must continue to do so. Clearly, they are taking considerable risk, especially given the tight-proximity conditions of such places.
But we at least now can take an unnecessary secret off the long list of things going wrong.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.