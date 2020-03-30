Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 new cases
Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 new cases

Coronavirus update

Four more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 11.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

