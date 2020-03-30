Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 new cases

Four more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 11.
The new cases are:
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital
• A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital
• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
032720-qc-nws-mainbar-001
032720-qc-nws-mainbar-002
032720-qc-nws-mainbar-003
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-02.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-07.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-03.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-06.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-01.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-05.JPG
032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-04.JPG
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-024
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-013
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-009
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-012
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-021
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-025
032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-017
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-008
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.