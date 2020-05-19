Rock Island County records youngest death yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man in his 30s has died of COVID-19, the youngest Rock Island County resident yet to succumb to the new coronavirus, and an infant is among the latest to test positive.

The county health department reported the death Tuesday in a press statement.

“Today we are reporting the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

In total, the department reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 645. Fourteen of those are hospitalized.

In Scott County, officials did not report any new data. Figures from the state database listed the county with 309 cases and eight deaths, unchanged since Monday.

Health officials have not commented on individual cases and provided no details on the infant, other than to say it was a boy younger than 1 isolating at home.

The other new cases were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, all isolating at home.

Meanwhile, health officials continued to warn the public to follow social-distancing guidelines. Earlier in the week, local public health officials cautioned against returning to normal too early.

