Rock Island County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in the past week

Public health officials in Rock Island reported 16 COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period ending Friday.

Those deaths were the tip of a troubling iceberg. Since Jan. 12, the virus has claimed 21 lives in the county. And there has been a total of 28 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 12 in Rock Island and Scott counties.

Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has claimed 449 lives in Rock Island County and another 335 in Scott County.

That news came just after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 90% effective in the effort to prevent hospitalizations from the omicron variant. That report was based on a study of 88,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 10 states.

Local reporting shows a lag in COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the CDC's county-wide vaccination report, a total of 181,871 people in Rock Island and Scott counties are fully vaccinated. Of those people, 75,184 have received booster shots. That's 41.3% of the fully vaccinated.