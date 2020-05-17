Rock Island County reports another COVID-19 death; numbers surge in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Her death is the 20th in the county from this virus.

“We are saddened that another Rock Island County resident has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“We urge Quad-City residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a facial covering when you have to go out, and wash your hands frequently," Ludwig said. "Our most vulnerable residents are depending on you to do your part to keep all of us as safe as possible.”