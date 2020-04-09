Rock Island County reports third COVID-19 death

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the death of a third COVID-19 patient in the county. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
The health department also is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 85. Six patients currently are hospitalized.
The new cases are:
• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital
• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital
• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home
• A man in his teens who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.