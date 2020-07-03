Rock Island County's COVID-19 cases top 1,000

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face coverings when people are in public, around people not in their immediate household, and especially when they can't keep six feet of distance from others. Illinois has mandated their use in public, Iowa has not.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson called a press conference for Sunday, where she plans to mandate wearing face coverings in public, according to a news release from that city.

On Thursday, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said contact tracing showed people who become infected go to work or attend group activities, spreading the virus to others. Some of the confirmed cases said they had been in close contact with 10 to 20 people during the time they would have been infectious.

"Recently we have heard reports of shoulder-to-shoulder patrons, without masks, in bars, businesses requiring employees who have tested positive to come into work, large gatherings at parties without deference to social distancing, business gatherings of a large number of people in close quarters without masks: these are not behaviors that will keep the virus from spreading," Rivers said.