Rock Island issues warning for Rock River
Rock Island issues warning for Rock River

  Updated
Steel Dam

The steel dam on the Rock River near Milan. The city of Rock Island is asking boaters to avoid the river west of Ben Williamson Park due to the high level of the river.

 FILE PHOTO

The city of Rock Island is recommending boaters avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park due to the continued high level of the river.

According to a release from the city, the boat barrier buoys are currently not in place as a result of the high river level, making the steel dam hard to see. The high river level, combined with the strong current makes the area extremely dangerous.

The city is asking people to avoid the area at all cost.

Once the river level drops below 9.5 feet, the city will install the boat barrier buoys.

