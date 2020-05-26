Rock Island, Scott counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

The health departments from Scott and Rock Island counties confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths during Tuesday’s press briefing.
A Rock Island County man in his 60s died in a hospital, bringing that county’s death toll to 26. The county also saw four new positive tests, raising the total confirmed positive cases to 684.
A person between the ages of 61 and 80 died Saturday in Scott County. A total of nine people have died in the county, where 341 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news came on the heels of a new partnership announcement from Davenport-based Genesis Health System. According to a news release, it “partnered” with Premier Inc. “ … to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks.”
Genesis officials said the investment is part of a “long-term strategy to invest in a partner with suppliers that source from multiple regions, as well as domestic markets, to help ensure that a greater proportion of healthcare products are insulated from shortages and are available in times of need.”
The deal means Genesis Health System will purchase a portion of all masks it uses annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option.
Genesis said “an over-reliance on Asia came into sharp focus earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.”
According the Genesis, Prestige Ameritech represents a primarily domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the United States. The release said Prestige also does 100 percent of its business with U.S. customers.
“Over-reliance on foreign manufacturers is a key reason why we’ve had concerns about the consistency of available PPE supplies at our care sites during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System.
“This partnership helps safeguard an uninterrupted supply chain of PPE for Genesis.
“It will also allow us to prepare in advance for the next outbreak, making greater use of domestic sources of PPE so we are not forced to find new or additional sources, probably at higher cost, in the midst of an outbreak.”
The Henry and Stark County Health Department said there are 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henry County and three in Stark County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 39 additional deaths.
Illinois reported a total of 113,195 cases, including 4,923 deaths, in 100 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,230 specimens for a total of 786,794.
Iowa reported 135,307 tests, with 17,704 returned positive. A total of 477 people have died in the state.
