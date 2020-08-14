Royal Neighbors, one of the first life insurance companies to insure women, celebrates 125 years

Cynthia Tidwell is the leader of a trail-blazing organization founded 125 years ago this year in Rock Island.
Tidwell is president and CEO of Royal Neighbors of America, a membership life insurance and annuities organization founded by nine pioneering women who realized women's lives had financial value and were worthy of life insurance.
Royal Neighbors was one of the first organizations in the country to do so and not only that, "but we did so 25 years before women had won the right to vote!” Tidwell said in a news release.
As Royal Neighbors celebrates its 125th anniversary, it also is commemorating the centennial of women’s right to vote.
Royal Neighbors’ early members were active in supporting the suffrage movement from its initial days through the signing of the 19th Amendment. “These women were pioneers," Tidwell said.
"They were heading urban households here in Rock Island and across the Midwest, away from the traditional family farms, while their husbands worked in industry. They banded together to provide emotional and social support to each other during those isolating and stressful times," Tidwell said.
"Given current statistics that show ‘breadwinning mothers’ make up about 40 percent of today’s U.S. households, this mission (of providing life insurance) is just as important now as it was back in 1895," Tidwell said. "Perhaps more so.”
And Royal Neighbors continues to help during "isolating and stressful" times such as today's COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is investing about $500,000 this year to help fund nonprofits in the Quad-Cities and nationwide, and many chapters have provided care kits for frontline healthcare workers by sewing protective masks and gowns and donating supplies and funds to local food pantries.
Rock Island's chapter 20032 has already provided more than 500 free hand-made masks to local organizations.
Throughout its history, Royal Neighbors' philanthropic reach has been felt across the country, supporting members from the days of the Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906 and the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918 through the Great Recession and the current COVID-19 crisis.
Royal Neighbors is headquartered in an iconic Art Deco style building in downtown Rock Island where it is an anchor to the city’s historic downtown and a source of community stability.
“One hundred twenty-five years later, we continue to generate social good both here in the Quad-Cities and across America," Tidwell said. "We are lifting up women, their families, and their communities along the way.”
In addition to its headquarters, Royal Neighbors has an operation in Mesa, Arizona, and serves more than 215,000 members.
