Rural Route 4: Getting ready for the baby pigs

This week is changeover week at our hog buildings. The last of the finished hogs went to market last week, and the first new little pigs arrive this coming Friday. That gives us about 10 days to completely clean, disinfect, and repair the buildings. Sounds like a long time, but it really isn’t.

The day after the last pigs left the buildings, our cleaning crew arrived to pressure wash both buildings. We hire this done now because Robb simply has too many things to do. In the past, he did the washing himself, but it involved far too many very late nights and very long days. Now, the crew we hire can come in with 2 or 3 guys, and have it done in less than 2 days. The entire building gets washed after every turn of the buildings (which is twice a year in our case). Every square inch of concrete floor, all the waterers, all the feeders, the walls, the ceiling and the alleyways are cleaned with high-pressure washers. When they are finished, you could pretty much eat off the floors.

Then the entire building is sprayed with a disinfectant that kills all bacteria and viruses that may be left in the building. This is very important because we don’t want any diseases left behind by the grown pigs that just left the building. As you can imagine, disease can spread quickly in a hog building that contains 1,300 pigs, so it is important that we prevent disease as much as possible.