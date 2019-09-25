MUSCATINE – A public meeting will be held by the Muscatine Community School District to address the procedure the schools, and if need be the Muscatine Police Department, follow during a crisis.
During a recent situation in which a rumor had been circulated on social media that there would be a shooting at the Muscatine High School, many people reportedly complained that the school district had not done enough to keep the community informed of what was going on. Additionally, many rumors, including one of an active shooter at the high school, circulated on social media. Another untrue rumor was that a gun was recovered from a student at the school. Superintendent Jerry Riibe hopes to have a dialogue with the community and to explain why the school takes the actions it does in such a situation.
“It’s one of those things where people want to know more than we can tell,” Riibe said. “I don’t think people understand this kind of thing results in police involvement. When the police get involved, it is a different ball game.”
The public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9. No time has been set yet. Riibe said members of the Muscatine Police Department would be available at the meeting to explain how information is released in a situation of that kind, as well as what can’t be released.
On Sept. 18, the school received word of a potential threat to the school in the form of an anonymous text message. The police investigated the situation and the text was ruled to be a complete hoax. Riibe said two students had admitted to putting the post up as a hoax. At the time he said the students had been removed from school and it was questionable if they would return. He said punishment for that kind of infraction could range from in-school suspension to long-term suspension to a different kind of placement. Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington also said there would be legal consequences for the situation.
Riibe also reminded people in the community if they see or hear something suspicious, to inform the school or law enforcement. He also said the school district and the police department go to great lengths to ensure the safety of the students.
According to a news release from Muscatine High School, there were consequences to the hoax for the two students involved. Riibe explained the school’s confidentiality policy does not allow the release of the names of the two students involved, nor the extent of the punishment given to them.
