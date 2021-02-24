Scott County Attorney: Supervisor cannot serve on county and school board, citing conflict

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she plans to meet with County Recorder Rita Vargas and County Treasurer Michael Fennelly Thursday to discuss the matter and gather consensus and additional information as to what state law requires.

However, Iowa lawmakers' passage Wednesday of sweeping changes to Iowa election law may make it a moot point.

Tucked into the Senate elections bill is a provision tailored to allow Maxwell to continue to serve on both boards.

The provision allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict. Specifically, the proposed statute provides that "[a] waiver pursuant to this section does not cause the person to vacate any elective office."

The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Reynolds next week.

While the new law would not apply retroactively, by the time a public hearing is held by county officials to determine a vacancy as required by Iowa law, "this legislation is going to be law and there's no need to vacate one of the offices, and so it becomes a moot point," said Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck, a Republican.