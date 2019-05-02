After months of discussions, the Scott County Board of Supervisors rejected a motion Thursday night to video record its meetings for public access.
By a 3-2 vote, the board denied a motion to implement an electronic meeting management system to videotape meetings and post them online.
Supervisors John Maxwell, Ken Beck and Chair Tony Knobbe voted against the motion. Supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer voted in favor.
The vote, which had been tabled two weeks earlier, comes a few years after the issue of recording meetings was raised.
The $177,000 price and annual $40,000 licensing fees, other county financial obligations and lack of demand were among the issues cited by supervisors objecting.
"I struggle with the $40,000 we will put on future boards," said Maxwell. "I ran (for office) on fiscal responsibility."
Croken, who has pushed for the system to improve the county's transparency, said the cost includes $37,000 "for staff costs that we don't avoid by not doing this." "Inflating the cost is not helping the issue of the day."
"If the Granicus (the vendor) solution is too pricey, I happily would receive an amendment to my motion to lower the number," he added.
Croken said the $140,000 solution proposed by the county's IT department was half of what was budgeted. "We allocated $250,000 to address this issue. If we didn't expect to spend $250,000, I'm very confused," he said.
Knobbe, who pointed out the various options the county explored, said he is not against recording meetings. But other Iowa counties that offer video taped recordings online report less traffic of "less than 100 users, some less than 50."
Croken criticized the notion there is not huge demand for recording meetings. "That is a dangerous precedent basing a decision on the number of people that will benefit," he added.
But Supervisor Beck said he spent the past two weeks asking nearly 200 residents their opinions. "I have not had one person come up to me and say record the meetings. The way I see it there are more people OK with the system the way it is."
He pointed to upcoming costs with a major radio infrastructure project, a jail study, and new children's mental health services — now mandated by the state.
"I'm not resisting taping meetings, I'm not ready to spend the money this year," Knobbe said.
He said staff has said posting a simple audio recording would not be in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA.
After the meeting, Croken said the board views ADA as a legal requirement "but I view it as an opportunity for citizen engagement."
In other business, the board:
- Voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of MARS semi-automatic rifles from Lewis Machine & Tool Co., or LMT, for the cost of $80,700.56.
- Approved a $91,255 contract with Wold Architects and Engineers for a project to replace window and the exterior wall classing system on the Administrative Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.