Scott County Democrat blasts GOP attack ad as 'distortion' of her business record

A Scott County Democrat running for an Iowa House seat says a Republican attack ad unfairly impugns her professional reputation by holding her responsible for the actions of her employer.
The ad, authorized by Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, and paid for by the Republican Party of Iowa, accuses Democratic opponent Jennifer Kakert, of Blue Grass, of a "record of mismanagement."
The ad states "after taking a multi-million dollar loan from the City of Racine, Kakert's company defaulted on the loan, leaving the taxpayers to pay the bill."
In December of 2014, Financial District Properties, a Davenport commercial real estate development company, secured a $4.5 million dollar loan from the City of Racine for the redevelopment of century-old industrial buildings on Racine's riverfront. The company defaulted on the loan about two years later.
Kakert called the ad a "super egregious" distortion by holding her responsible for things done by a company for which she does not own and for which she had no involvement. She also questioned why an incumbent would launch such an attack against a first-time candidate, rather than run on his record.
"I didn’t expect to be attacked for things I had nothing to do with," Kakert said. "They’re distortions. I didn’t have anything to do with any one of these things. ... They’re leaving the impression that I mismanaged money and I defaulted on loans. That’s not true."
Kakert, who joined Financial District Properties in fall of 2014 as chief financial officer, contends negotiations over the loan and development were well underway prior to her joining the company, and that she played no role in borrowing money from the City of Racine.
Kakert, who says she now works part-time for the company as an accountant, contends she never provided documents to the City of Racine that would have encouraged them to approve the loan. And states she did not make any representations on behalf of the company.
Copies off the mortgages and mortgage note for the Machinery Row property provided by the City of Racine do not bear Kakert's name, only that of Rodney Blackwell, who is listed as manager and sole member of Financial District Properties.
The Racine city attorney states all of the city’s principals in that matter have since retired or otherwise moved on. He could not speak to the degree of Ms. Kakert’s involvement, if any. But, he did not personally recall her name.
Additionally, Kakert said the development never occurred because part of one of the buildings was damaged beyond salvage in a storm and the project could not be made feasible.
"The buildings were old; parts of one collapsed. They have all since been razed," Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney responded in an email to the Quad-City Times. "The City of Racine had deeds in lieu of foreclosure from Financial District Properties as part of the loan package. The City recorded the deeds and now owns the properties."
The ad also notes that Financial District Properties was delinquent on $130,000 in overdue property taxes as of July 27, and from 2016 to 2019 they have been late paying property taxes 98 times.
In the case of property taxes, Kakert argues Blackwell has a TIF with the City of Moline for the Kone Centre. Each year, he pays those parcels first and then gets approximately 80% of them rebated back to him by the city of Moline after a couple of months.
"Then when he receives the refund, he pays the rest of the Illinois parcels, usually in December," Kakert said. "He has paid them this way since before I started working for him. It's his decision how he pays them. And, if he pays additional interest that is his choice. There is nothing nefarious or out of the ordinary about this process."
Paustian declined to comment and referred all questions to the Republican Party of Iowa.
"Jennifer Kakert can’t expect to run on her record as her company’s chief financial officer, and then try to dodge any responsibility for their financial dealings," a party spokesman responded in a statement. "Voters deserve to know the truth about her long history of mismanagement. We just can’t afford to have Kakert representing Scott County."
