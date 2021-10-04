Scott County drives new COVID-19 infections in the Quad-Cities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Genesis Health System reported a drop in COVID-19 patients — 28 total, including 26 in Davenport. Last week Genesis reported COVID-19 patient counts in the low 40s.

Genesis also reported low numbers of COVID-19 patients in ICUs — four in Davenport and zero in Silvis. The number of patients in those ICUs, however, remained high with 18 of 20 beds occupied in Davenport and five of six beds occupied in Silvis.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 37 people in hospitals in the county.

Vaccinations for DoD civilian employees

According to the United States Department of Defense, all civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

The DoD said those who are not currently fully vaccinated must meet the following deadline to be fully vaccinated:

- Oct. 11: first dose deadline if receiving the Moderna vaccine

- Oct. 18: first dose deadline if receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

- Nov. 8: second dose deadline if receiving the Moderna and the PfizerBioNTech vaccines

- Nov. 8: only dose deadline if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine