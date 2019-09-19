Scott County wants to bolster security at the Administrative Center after heightened concerns among county employees working there.
In an interview Thursday, Tammy Speidel, facility and support services director, said a threatening comment made to a county employee a few months ago prompted the creation of a new building security committee.
"All the national news of all the (school and workplace) shootings has folks on edge," she said. "It's a government building, we're not always making people happy."
The building, located west of the Scott County Courthouse, houses non-court functions including the assessor, auditor and treasurer's offices as well as Community Services and the Department of Human Services.
The original comment overheard was made by a client in the Community Services office, who indicated he'd come back and shoot someone, she said.
"Nothing ever happened," she said, adding "Folks are just mindful it's a different world they are working in..."
Speidel and Scott County Sheriff's Capt. Joe Caffery provided a security committee update Tuesday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Formed a few months ago, the committee has met once but is identifying staff's concerns and considering possible options for increasing security.
Asked to rank its concerns, the security committee's "first concern was to have a bailiff here full-time," she told supervisors.
Caffery indicated the sheriff's department recently hired two new bailiffs, who are currently in training for the position. The additional staff, he said, will allow the sheriff's office to increase the hours the building has a uniformed bailiff at the reception desk.
However, he said bailiffs also must assist in prisoner transports, can be called to assist at the courthouse and make rounds throughout the administrative center.
"Since this came up, we've implemented a lot of things," Caffery said, adding that the existing security camera footage now is being monitored by more members of the sheriff's office.
In the interview, Speidel said the sheriff's office plans to do a full assessment of the building security and bring the results to the commitee.
"We're talking about providing de-escalation training throughout the building, maybe campus-wide," she said, adding that DHS staff already have had such training.
She told the supervisors there "are easy fixes" but other security improvements would involve physical modifications such new locked doors, bullet-proof enclosures, sliding glass windows and more.
Part of the problem, is requests vary from one office to the next. "There are some simple things that would help improve employees comfort level," Speidel said.
Supervisors asked about installing a metal detector, like in the courthouse, to which Speidel said only a few on the committee ranked that as a priority.
The ongoing security assessment will help "identify things that are easy for us to do, that we can access in the current budget," she said in the interview. "There also will be things we need to think about in the next budget."
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, who said he supports more bailiffs, said "We owe it to the folks who do business here, our customers, and our employees... that they leave without incidence."
