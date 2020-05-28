Scott County Jail reports first COVID-19 case

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says the Scott County Jail has its first case of COVID-19.
Lane made the announcement Thursday after a test on an inmate came back positive.
Lane said the person was arrested about a week ago and was asymptomatic. However, the inmate told jail staff that there was a likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test.
Lane said he did not know what prompted the inmate to make such a statement, but the inmate was quarantined and a test was conducted.
It took about five days for the test results to be returned, he added.
The inmate, who has not been able to make bond because of the seriousness of the crime alleged, will be monitored, Lane said. A second test will be performed on the inmate after so many days in isolation to make sure that the inmate is free of the disease before being placed in the general population, he added.
“We knew that it was only a matter of time,” Lane said. “The day was going to come that the staff of the Scott County Jail would have to deal directly with a known positive case of Covid-19.”
The jail is well equipped for a single infectious case, having been built with an isolation cell with negative air pressure that vents out of the building, he added. Protocols established within the jail help protect other inmates from those who have the virus.
Staff involved in the arrest, transport and pre-isolation procedures have been undergoing testing and further evaluation, he said. Sheriff’s Office staff are considered essential workers under CDC guidelines.
All new inmates of the jail are kept separate from the general population until the inmate either takes a test to see if they are positive or negative for the disease, or chooses to wait, sometimes up to two weeks, in an isolation area before being allowed with the general population.
“We treat everybody as if they potentially have it to protect the inmate population,” Lane said of new inmates booked into the jail.
Lane said with the protocols in place they’d been able to test the general population of the jail, “and the general population is negative for COVID-19.”
