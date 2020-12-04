Scott County medical director: White House COVID-19 Task Force recommendations come 'A little late in the game'

A late November report from the White House task force concluded Iowa should follow the lead of states with more aggressive COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The report said “in states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather.”
The report's recommendations went beyond Iowa's current mitigation strategies, saying masks should be worn "at all times" when people are in public, people over 65 and those with health conditions should stay away from indoor spaces if people are unmasked, restaurant and bar indoor capacity and hours should be restricted, and masks required for teachers and students, with a pause on extracurricular activities.
The report also says, “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”
Dr. Louis Katz, Scott County medical director, characterized the report's suggestion as coming "a little late in the game."
"We have to say we might start to see cases drop because Gov. Kim Reynolds did issue some mask guidelines. We have hopes that it will make an impact," Katz said. "It is, maybe, too early to tell. But as health officials we have to continue to message to the public that we must wear masks, socially distance, stay home except for essential travel, and wash our hands.
"The message has never really changed, but it is so crucial. We are so close to getting a vaccine out there. People have to be healthy for that vaccine to help us get back to some of our normal lives."
After months of resistance and calling masking "a personal choice," Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a partial mask mandate in late November. But the requirement is for people who are in public and near others for at least 15 minutes — not “at all times,” as the task force recommended. In recent months, Reynolds said she saw "science" on "both sides" about the effect of masks on COVID-19 transmission.
Also Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “universal mask use” outside people’s homes. It was the first time the agency advocated universal mask use indoors.
Health officials in Scott and Rock Island counties have advocated universal mask use throughout the pandemic. In July, Katz asked the Scott County Board of Directors to make masks mandatory in the county, as well as in all public buildings. At that time he openly pleaded with people to wear masks at all times outside their homes.
Hospitalization numbers still high
One of the key factors driving recommendations from the White House COVID-19 Task Force and the CDC are escalating hospitalizations numbers.
Iowa reported 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, including 123 admitted from Thursday into Friday. A total of 209 patients were in the intensive care.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity has 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, including 29 in ICU. According to Trinity's COVID-19 webpage, its daily average positivity rate for the month of November was 36.67%. The seven-day positivity rate for the first week of December is 37.65%.
Trinity said 79% of its hospital capacity is in use in Rock Island, while 71% of its overall capacity is in use.
There are 103 employees out with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
According to the latest numbers from Genesis Health System, its COVID-19 patient count had dropped from 104 on Nov. 23 to 77 on Dec. 3. The number of tests ordered briefly fell 70 on Nov. 26 only to bounce back to 486 on Nov. 30. On Dec. 2, the health system ordered 365 COVID-19 tests.
The positivity rate at Genesis Health System was markedly lower than the rates reported by Trinity. Genesis' positivity rate reached a high of 27% on Nov. 28 before falling to 13.28% on Dec. 2.
Genesis reported 53 employees out with COVID-19 on Thursday and 13 were expected to return Friday.
Deaths continue to mount
Quad-City health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Friday, putting the area's death toll at 262 since the start of the pandemic.
It has been especially dark for Rock Island County since Sunday — with 29 deaths in a six-day span, including six reported Friday, for a total of 170.
Scott County recorded two more deaths Friday, giving the county eight in the same time period. The death toll there is 92.
Scott County officials reported 158 new cases Friday, pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,902.
Iowa health officials reported 2,822 new cases Friday, for a total of 240,282, with 2,605 virus-related deaths.
Rock Island County reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Friday, pushing the county's total to 8,898 since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois health officials reported 10,526 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The state has confirmed 770,088 cases and linked 12,974 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Reporter Erin Murphy contributed.
