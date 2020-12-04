Scott County medical director: White House COVID-19 Task Force recommendations come 'A little late in the game'

A late November report from the White House task force concluded Iowa should follow the lead of states with more aggressive COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The report said “in states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather.”

The report's recommendations went beyond Iowa's current mitigation strategies, saying masks should be worn "at all times" when people are in public, people over 65 and those with health conditions should stay away from indoor spaces if people are unmasked, restaurant and bar indoor capacity and hours should be restricted, and masks required for teachers and students, with a pause on extracurricular activities.

The report also says, “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”

Dr. Louis Katz, Scott County medical director, characterized the report's suggestion as coming "a little late in the game."