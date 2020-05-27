Scott County Pool closed for summer

Public recreational opportunities are opening up in Scott County, but the swimming pool at Scott County Park is not one of them, according to a news release from the Scott County Conservation Board.
Because of COVID-19, the pool will remain closed for the summer and there will be no lessons. Refunds will be issued to those who have already registered.
Parks: County parks have reopened, but visitors are reminded to abide by social distancing rules and not gather in groups of more than 10.
Restrooms and shower buildings will re-open on Friday. (Only pit latrines are available now.)
The beach and boathouse at West Lake Park are closed because of the ongoing restoration project, but the shelters and disc golf course are open.
Campgrounds: All modern campgrounds are open on a first-come, first-served basis, but only for self-contained campers (those with internal water and restroom facilities) until Friday. At that time, primitive campgrounds also will re-open and tent camping may resume.
Buffalo Shores Recreation Area Campground: It will be open starting June 10 to self-contained units only, as no restrooms or showers will be available because of mechanical issues with the septic system.
Cabin rentals have resumed.
Picnic shelters and playgrounds: Closed until further notice.
The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village and Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead: Open with some social distancing restrictions for visitors.
Young Pioneers Day Camp: Week One, June 8-12, has been canceled, but weeks two through eight will be open with social distancing restrictions and some program modifications.
Wapsi River Environmental Education Center: Re-opening is set for June 1. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For questions about public availability, call 563-328-3286.
Glynns Creek Golf Course: Open.
All public programs, tours, and events that meet social distancing and gathering restrictions will resume on June 1 and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure public safety, according to a news release.
If anyone feels canceling a reservation or activity is the safest choice, the county will waive cancellation fees, and issue full refunds through June 30. To cancel, call 563-328-3280 or email to conservation@scottcountyiowa.com.
