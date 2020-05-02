Scott County receives some unusable masks

Some KN95 masks recently received from an overseas supplier by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency did not pass testing, and agency director Dave Donovan is working with local distributors to have them returned.
The emergency agency is helping county organizations — health care, long-term care and first responders — find personal protection equipment, or PPE, to deal with increased need due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problem of KN95 masks that don't meet testing and therefore can't be used in situations requiring an N95 mask has cropped up in other parts of the country, too, including in a large shipment the state of Illinois received from China.
Even so, Donovan said the county still has a stock of N95 masks, and he is seeking other sources for traditional U.S.-manufactured N95 masks.
Overall, most Scott County organizations are doing well on PPE supplies, with the exception of a few long-term care facilities, Donovan said Friday.
The agency did not place an order with the state this past week because it was able to fill needs from stock on hand, some donated and some purchased, he said.
The agency received an order of isolation gowns and placed an order for disposable isolation gowns with HNI Industries, Muscatine.
Because Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has approved hospitals to resume some elective procedures, some healthcare facilities are once again starting to request agency assistance in finding some PPE items, he said.
In addition, various organizations — hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders — are beginning to discuss PPE for the long term; that is, what items to keep in stock and at what quantities, he said.
"There is a desire to do some group purchasing and to keep a stockpile of PPE supplies on hand for similar future events/needs," he said.
