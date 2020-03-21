Scott County resident becomes first Quad-Citian to have COVID-19 diagnosed

The new Dubuque case is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The new Muscatine case is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60. It is the second confirmed case in Muscatine.

Government actions

On Friday, Pritzker ordered all Illinois residents to stay home except to conduct essential business.

During his Saturday press conference, he asked Illinoisans to self-enforce the stay-at-home order. If law enforcement officers see something, they will say something, he said, and the next step would be gaining a cease-and-desist order from the court. In an extreme case, an officer could charge a person with reckless conduct, Pritzker said.

"But we're not looking to put people in jail," he said. "This is about helping people." He urged residents to take a walk, walk the dog, and to check on neighbors, especially those who are health care workers and first responders.

In response to a question about why some manufacturing companies were not directed to shut down, Pritzker said the supply chain must be maintained.

"Bread isn't just bread, it's the twist tie and the bag," he said. Production must be kept open all the way through the chain.