Scott County still awaiting OK from feds for derecho aid for homeowners, renters

Scott County emergency management officials anticipate it could take one or two weeks before federal officials decide whether county homeowners would qualify for federal aid to assist with storm damage from the Aug. 10 derecho, despite a presidential disaster declaration.
And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said it's likely that some of the 27 counties for which she has requested federal individual assistance for homeowners will not receive approval for more aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, The Des Moines Register reported.
Thus far, only hard-hit Linn County has received approval for federal individual assistance because of the amount and severity of storm damage documented in the days following the derecho, Reynolds said Tuesday during a news conference.
FEMA offers homeowners and renters financial assistance for temporary housing, home repair and property replacement, as long as it isn't covered by insurance.
According to Reynolds' request for federal assistance for homeowners, in order for Scott County to qualify an estimated 3% of roughly 32,500 residential parcels within the county would have had to sustain major damage or be destroyed. However, the number of affected homeowners who are underinsured or uninsured is not yet known.
Brian Payne, deputy director of operations at Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said that county and Iowa Homeland Security officials conducted a preliminary assessment of storm damage in Scott County caused by the inland hurricane.
"We put eyes on a decent percentage — about 75% to 85% — of the residential structures in the county to determine approximate damage," Payne said. "And, now, we are trying to determine who has insurance and who doesn't. ... While damages are significantly worse in Cedar Rapids ... quite a few homes (in Scott County) have been damaged. We have homes that are definitely in the major category and at least one home that's destroyed. Most of which, though, we believe are insured."
While the county still awaits a FEMA assessment to qualify for federal aid for homeowners and renters, assistance is available for Scott County residents through the State of Iowa and Red Cross but is limited to low- to moderate-income households. To learn more, visit redcrossdisasterresources.auntbertha.com and dhs.iowa.gov.
Additionally, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that technical and financial assistance is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help Iowa farmers and livestock producers recover. To learn more, visit farmers.gov/recover.
Scott County has been approved for federal assistance to reimburse local governments, school districts, nonprofits and utilities for expenses tied to storm recovery, including debris removal and overtime for first responders and public works crews.
Payne estimates it will cost about $2.5 million to remove storm debris across the county and anticipates an overall estimated storm recovery cost of $4 million among Scott County entities who qualify for federal aid.
As of Tuesday, Davenport officials estimated crews had picked up roughly 60,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of debris but had another 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards to go.
"We hope to have made one pass through the entire city by the end of next week for large debris," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in an email to the Quad-City Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.