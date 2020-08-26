Scott County still awaiting OK from feds for derecho aid for homeowners, renters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County emergency management officials anticipate it could take one or two weeks before federal officials decide whether county homeowners would qualify for federal aid to assist with storm damage from the Aug. 10 derecho, despite a presidential disaster declaration.

And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said it's likely that some of the 27 counties for which she has requested federal individual assistance for homeowners will not receive approval for more aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, The Des Moines Register reported.

Thus far, only hard-hit Linn County has received approval for federal individual assistance because of the amount and severity of storm damage documented in the days following the derecho, Reynolds said Tuesday during a news conference.

FEMA offers homeowners and renters financial assistance for temporary housing, home repair and property replacement, as long as it isn't covered by insurance.

According to Reynolds' request for federal assistance for homeowners, in order for Scott County to qualify an estimated 3% of roughly 32,500 residential parcels within the county would have had to sustain major damage or be destroyed. However, the number of affected homeowners who are underinsured or uninsured is not yet known.